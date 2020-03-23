Armenian Deputy PM urges supermarkets to offer special hours for elderly consumers

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan called on supermarkets to offer shopping hours for elderly customers during the coronavirus outbreak.
Avinyan, who is commandant during the state of emergency, said the seniors are the most vulnerable group during coronavirus outbreak. He called on grocery stores and supermarkets to provide dedicated hours from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. for elderly customers.
“I would like to ask our citizens of other age groups not to go shopping during these hours to reduce contacts and preserve the health of the seniors,” he wrote on Facebook.