Tsarukyan on government's actions: I do not any moves to overcome this situation
Tsarukyan on government's actions: I do not any moves to overcome this situation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Leader of Prosperous Armenia parliamentary group Gagik Tsarukyan welcomed the law proposing to hold accountable an infected person, who is intentionally spreading coronavirus.

“Toughening of the punishment should be welcomed,” he told reporters after the Armenian lawmakers passed the bill imposing tougher sanctions against those who would breach isolation or self-isolation riles.

As for the government’s actions during the state of emergency, Tsarukyan said it is not time to criticize each other. However, the politician said he did not see “any moves” to overcome this situation.

“Once it’s over, I will be able to assess everyone’s work,” he said.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
