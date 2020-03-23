News
Armenian opposition party criticizes government for attitude towards private sector
Armenian opposition party criticizes government for attitude towards private sector
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics


YEREVAN. – Leader of Bright Armenia parliamentary group criticized Armenian government for the attitude towards private sector.

The government declared a state of emergency thus interfering with the work of the private sector, Edmon Marukyan said during the debates on Monday.

It is yet unclear how the government is going to pay compensation to the private sector, as no instructs have been given so far, he added.

“Does the government have a clear position on the matter?” he wonders.

Earlier the Armenian government adopted the package of amendments proposing tougher punishment for those who are violating the rules of isolation and self-isolation during the state of emergency that will be in force until April 14.
