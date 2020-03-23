News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 23
USD
495.01
EUR
528.77
RUB
6.13
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.01
EUR
528.77
RUB
6.13
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia deputy economy minister: No case of exported foods being infected
Armenia deputy economy minister: No case of exported foods being infected
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


Armenia has exported products to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union and other countries, but hasn’t recorded any case of infection of foods or other products. This is what Deputy Minister of Economy of Armenia Varos Simonyan told reporters today, touching upon the control on the border.

“There hasn’t been any official information about control and inspection by the Russian Federation in regard to the coronavirus. All inspections are being carried out through the procedure,” Simonyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia healthcare minister: None of 194 coronavirus patients in grave or extremely grave condition
Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant Tigran Avinyan emphasized that...
 Nearly 100 police officers of NY test positive for coronavirus
A total of 9,045 coronavirus cases have been recorded only in New York…
 Armenian justice minister: Government considering changing or lifting restriction on media
After the government declared a state of emergency, the...
 Spain’s Deputy PM hospitalized with suspected coronavirus
"The deputy Prime Minister went to a hospital yesterday afternoon…
 Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople holds mass online (VIDEO)
Within the scope of these actions, the online Sunday holy...
 Armenia Deputy FM, China Ambassador discuss fight against coronavirus
The parties expressed satisfaction with the close cooperation between...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos