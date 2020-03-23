Armenia healthcare minister: None of 194 coronavirus patients in grave or extremely grave condition

Nearly 100 police officers of NY test positive for coronavirus

Armenian justice minister: Government considering changing or lifting restriction on media

Spain’s Deputy PM hospitalized with suspected coronavirus

Armenia deputy economy minister: No case of exported foods being infected

Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople holds mass online (VIDEO)

Armenia Deputy FM, China Ambassador discuss fight against coronavirus

Armenia's ruling bloc: Restrictions are set for those who do not realize the full danger of coronavirus

Armenian PM says coronavirus situation could last much longer than expected

Ex-Armenia PM appointed deputy chairman of Eurasian Development Bank board

92 thousand people fined for quarantine violations in France

Department of moral, psychological support of Armenian armed forces has new chief

Facebook and Instagram to reduce video quality in Europe

Armenian opposition party criticizes government for attitude towards private sector

Armenian Deputy PM urges supermarkets to offer special hours for elderly consumers

Tsarukyan on government's actions: I do not any moves to overcome this situation

Reuters: Pompeo visits Afghanistan

Armenia imposes restrictions for foreigners traveling from coronavirus high risk countries

Israeli health ministry reports 1,238 coronavirus cases

Criminal case against Armenian NGO president transferred to court

Armenian parliament adopts tough penalties to punish quarantine violators

Armenian parliament's standing committee debates punishment for quarantine violators

Armenia bans entry of some foreign nationals

Headquarters: No coronavirus cases recorded in Artsakh

Air traffic between Armenia and Russia will be carried out exclusively through Moscow

Armenian MPs discussing punishments for violators during state of emergency

Aurora Humanitarian Initiative to purchase 10 lung ventilation devices for Armenian hospitals

US remains ready to assist Iran and North Korea in fight against coronavirus

No new coronavirus cases reported in Armenia, total number is 194

Abe hints Olympics may be postponed, not cancelled

Trump to deploy National Guard in California, New York, Washington states

Armenian and Israeli health ministers specify approaches to fight coronavirus

Armenia deputy PM explains coronavirus treatment plan for worst-case scenario

Armenia premier: We have decided that we need to provide broad support to our economy, businesses

PM: I ask our compatriots to use air transport only when traveling from Russia to Armenia

Placido Domingo says he is diagnosed with coronavirus

Armenia PM: We have 194 cases of coronavirus so far

Media: Special services warned Trump as early as January about risk of coronavirus

Man found dead in Yerevan apartment

Germany media "catch" Merkel while buying toilet paper, wine

Teen girl severely beaten in Gyumri still at hospital intensive care unit

Russia to suspend air communication with all countries

Georgia nationals in Armenia can return to their country only via Bagratashen-Sadakhlo checkpoint

Buckingham Palace staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Armenia FM comments on Croatia earthquake

Russia citizens stage protest in front of Georgia embassy in Armenia

Russia restricts air communication with Turkey

Wagon-cabins placed at Armenia-Karabakh checkpoints for medical personnel

Armenia education minister: Staying home at this time is not vacation for schoolchildren

Earthquake measuring 5.3 hits Croatia, 1 teen in critical condition

Chinese media helps in fight against COVID-19

France National Assembly passes bill on declaring state of emergency sanitation

1,246 coronavirus tests conducted in Armenia so far

Armenia Red Cross to provide food, hygiene kits to 1,400 people

Armenia minister of health: 14 out of 190 coronavirus patients have pneumonia

Armenia President has telephone conversation with Israel colleague

No coronavirus recorded in Karabakh army

157 out of 190 coronavirus cases in Armenia are linked to 2 primary cases of infection

Economists were predicting today's events back in 2006

Jnews.ge: 30 Georgia citizens who returned from Armenia are accommodated in hotels

Man, 53, killed in Etchmiadzin

Abkhazia is holding twofold presidential elections

Russia’s Aeroflot suspends flights to Azerbaijan, India, Sweden, Bulgaria, Croatia

Armenia first deputy minister of justice is tested for coronavirus

Man, 54, dies of bee sting in Armenia’ Shirak

Armenia polyclinics to monitor health of persons who returned from Upper Lars via Georgia

Armenia emergency ministry equipment being disinfected (PHOTOS)

Embassy in Georgia: 140 Armenia citizens stuck at Upper Lars have been transported home

Trump says China should have warned about novel coronavirus earlier

NBC News employee dies after testing positive for coronavirus

Lithuania PM is tested for coronavirus

Court sentences Armenia ex-President Kocharyan supporter to 3 years in prison

Court accepts for proceedings Armenia PM daughter’s 2nd lawsuit against NGO head

Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia reaches 190

Media reports: Trump sends letter to Kim Jong-un offering help in fight against coronavirus

Bolivia to suspend presidential election because of coronavirus

Putin pledges assistance to Italy to fight coronavirus

Mike Pence and his wife to be tested for coronavirus

Turkey bans people above 65 from leaving home

Germany prepares supplementary budget of 150 billion euros amid coronavirus pandemic

Second patient recovers from coronavirus in Armenia

Armenia nationals cannot enter Georgia, including through Upper Lars checkpoint, MFA warns

Egypt closes all mosques and churches to prevent coronavirus spread

Spain's new coronavirus cases rise to 5,000 in 24 hours

Iran says they will produce antiviral drug used in China

Armenia closes bars, night clubs, trade centers starting March 22

Dalai Lama is under quarantine

140 Armenia nationals stuck on Russia-Georgia border to be transported to Armenia

Self-isolated Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony

World Bank to finance infrastructure and services in 55 Armenian communities

EU proposes new policy objectives of Eastern Partnership

Rouhani says social distancing in country amid coronavirus may last 2-3 weeks

5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Greece

Russia confirms 306 coronavirus cases

Coronavirus: Armenian president expresses hope Armenia, Artsakh will emerge from this challenge as winners

Turkey suspends air traffic with 46 more states amid coronavirus pandemic

Sarkissian says he has no plans to meet Artsakh presidential candidates while being in Karabakh

Commandant makes changes on entry into Armenia amid coronavirus outbreak

French MP Valerie Boyer tests positive for coronavirus

Georgia declares state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic