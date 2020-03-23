Armenia deputy economy minister: No case of exported foods being infected

Armenia has exported products to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union and other countries, but hasn’t recorded any case of infection of foods or other products. This is what Deputy Minister of Economy of Armenia Varos Simonyan told reporters today, touching upon the control on the border.
“There hasn’t been any official information about control and inspection by the Russian Federation in regard to the coronavirus. All inspections are being carried out through the procedure,” Simonyan said.