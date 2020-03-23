Ex-Armenia PM appointed deputy chairman of Eurasian Development Bank board

Ex-Armenia PM appointed deputy chairman of Eurasian Development Bank
Ex-Armenian Prime Minister Tigran Sargsyan has been appointed a deputy chairman of the board of director of the Eurasian Development Bank.
The Eurasian Development Bank is an international financial institution established to promote economic growth in its member states, extend trade and economic ties among them, and support integration in Eurasia through investment.
The Bank was founded by an international treaty – the Agreement Establishing the Eurasian Development Bank- signed by the authorized representatives of the Governments of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan on 12 January 2006 at the initiative of the Presidents of both countries.
The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Tajikistan became full members of the Bank in 2009, the Republic of Belarus in 2010, and the Kyrgyz Republic in 2011.