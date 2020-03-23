News
Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople holds mass online (VIDEO)
Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople holds mass online (VIDEO)
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Society

The Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople is also taking actions to fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

Within the scope of these actions, the online Sunday holy mass held by Patriarch Bishop Sahak Mashalian was broadcast on the official Facebook page of the Patriarchate on March 22 in order for believers to participate in the mass online.

“Due to the current situation, we had to do something, and we chose to contact you through social media. You can follow our events and preaching at home. Since you can’t come to the church, we decided to bring the church to you,” the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople said in his speech addressed to the community.

https://www.facebook.com/TRArmenianPatriarchate/videos/319056019058893/
This text available in   Հայերեն
