Armenia's ruling bloc: Restrictions are set for those who do not realize the full danger of coronavirus

Minimum standards are established to bring to justice those who are not aware of the dangers and effects of coronavirus on the population, said My Step ruling bloc MP Vladimir Vardanyan.

The MP also thanked his colleagues, some teachers of Yerevan State University, the staff of the Ombudsman’s office for their hard work over the past few days.

As reported earlier, the Armenian parliament adopted in the second reading the amendments to the Criminal Code and Code on Administrative Offences to toughen punishment for those breaching the rules of the state of emergency.

The draft bill was approved with 117 votes in favor.

Armenia has declared a state of emergency from March 15 to April 14 to curb coronavirus outbreak. The number of coronavirus cases rose to 194 as of Monday morning.

Although Armenia did not introduce any strict rules for the quarantine, the government proposed to fine all those who would breach the demands of quarantine or self-isolation so that people could be held accountable for negligence.

The punishment will be tougher if the man infected two or more persons, an underage or a pregnant woman. In this case, the individual can be punished up to three years in prison.