Trump believes Japan will ‘make the proper decision’ on the Olympics

The US President Donald Turmp believes that Japan will ‘make the proper decision’ on the Olympics.
“We will be guided by the wishes of Prime Minister Abe of Japan, a great friend of the United States and a man who has done a magnificent job on the Olympic Venue, as to attending the Olympic Games in Japan. He will make the proper decision!” Trump tweeted.
By the way, Canada and Australia have said they would not send their athletes to the Olympics amid the coronavirus pandemic.
