Karabakh Central Electoral Commission issues announcement on elections
Karabakh Central Electoral Commission issues announcement on elections
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

As the Central Electoral Commission of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) had previously announced, based on the considerations to maintain the stable situation in Artsakh in regard to the spread of the coronavirus worldwide and to hold the nationwide elections on March 31 properly, the Central Electoral Commission has taken several preventive and protective measures, in cooperation with the inter-agency commission of the Republic of Artsakh coordinating the activities for prevention of the spread of coronavirus.

As reports the Central Electoral Commission of the Republic of Artsakh, accepting as a basis the ultimate goal to maintain the health of voters, the sanitary-hygienic conditions at polling stations on election day, several measures have been taken to ensure health and safety of the members of the electoral commissions at polling stations, voters and other persons.

Thus, those who will be at polling stations (members of electoral commissions, voters and other persons) will be provided with single-use face masks, gloves and disinfectants (alcogel), and there will be guides and medical instructions at the polling stations. The polling stations will be disinfected in advance. Each voter will be given a pen to vote. On election day, all state medical institutions of the Republic of Artsakh will be on-duty round-the-clock.
This text available in   Հայերեն
