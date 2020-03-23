News
Judge Anna Danibekyan to consider motion to change Armenia 2nd President's pre-trial measure
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The application that second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan’s attorney Hovhannes Khudoyan addressed to chairman of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction Artur Mkrtchyan to inscribe consideration of the motion to change Robert Kocharyan’s arrest pre-trial measure with a letter of pledge, has been rejected. This is posted on Hovhannes Khudoyan’s Facebook page.

Former Prime Ministers of Armenia Vazgen Manukyan, Khosrov Harutyunyan and Karen Karapetyan, as well as former Prime Minister of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Anushavan Danielyan have made a proposal to change Robert Kocharyan’s pre-trial measure arrest with letter of pledge.

Earlier, the attorneys had posted the following note on Facebook page:

“Let us remind that the subsequent trial over the alleged overthrow of constitutional order, which was set for March 17, wasn’t held due to Judge Anna Danibekyan’s absence, and later, it was announced that Danibekyan had undergone a surgery.

On March 17, the attorneys were preparing to file a motion to release Robert Kocharyan with a letter of pledge.

Former Prime Ministers of Armenia Vazgen Manukyan, Khosrov Harutyunyan and Karen Karapetyan, as well as former Prime Minister of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Anushavan Danielyan have made a proposal to change Robert Kocharyan’s pre-trial measure arrest with letter of pledge.”
