The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia has instituted a criminal case regarding the actions of the members of the “guardians of the Revolution” group. This is what Advisor to the Prosecutor General of Armenia Gor Abrahamyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“The case has been instituted under the elements of part 1 of Article 137 of the Criminal Code of Armenia (threat of murder, causing grave harm to health or eliminating property in large amount, if there was a real danger of that threat), but there is still nobody with the status of accused-on-trial or suspect,” Abrahamyan said.
During the election campaign ahead of the constitutional referendum, Nikol Pashinyan had given a booklet entitled “Passport of a Proud Citizen of the Republic of Armenia” to a girl, who had torn it and thrown it at the Prime Minister. Later, there was a video on the Internet in which the girl was talking to a person and telling the latter about the incident, and the person, who had presented himself as “head of a village”, used swear words addressed to the Prime Minister. After a while, a group of young people who presented themselves as “guardians of the Revolution” met that “head of village” and made him apologize to the Prime Minister.