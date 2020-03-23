News
Georgia bans weddings and Requiem Services
Georgia bans weddings and Requiem Services
Region:Georgia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Due to the state of emergency declared in Georgia, the government has decided to ban Requiem Services, weddings and other ceremonies that imply accumulation of people in public places.

According to the new rules in the state of emergency, social events that imply the gathering of more than ten people are prohibited, reports Novosti-Georgia.

The ban doesn’t concern the gathering of people in medical and public facilities, in the defense forces, special penitentiary institutions and within the law-enforcement authorities, as well as public transportation and infrastructure construction.

The decision comes after some citizens disregarded the government’s calls and continued to participate in Requiem Services and celebrated birthdays with guests.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
