News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 24
USD
495.01
EUR
528.77
RUB
6.13
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.01
EUR
528.77
RUB
6.13
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Citizen to Armenian PM's wife: Why aren't you wearing a face mask?
Citizen to Armenian PM's wife: Why aren't you wearing a face mask?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

While distributing booklets about protection from the coronavirus in Yerevan, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan’s wife, Anna Hakobyan urged a citizen to follow the rules for protection from the coronavirus, in response to which the citizen told her that she does follow the rules and asked why Anna Hakobyan wasn’t wearing a face mask.

In response, Anna Hakobyan said there would be a conversation about this.

Anna Hakobyan also entered a pharmacy and produce stores to distribute booklets.

She also gave a booklet to a store clerk who told her that there is no trade, and in response, Anna Hakobyan said in this situation, no matter how strange it sounds, it’s good that there are no customers.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
PM: Armenia has confirmed 41 new cases of coronavirus
Armenia had 194 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and...
 Armenia PM making a statement
The country is in a state of...
 Armenia Commandant bans activities of economic operators until end of state of emergency
The ban particularly concerns trade centers, except for those...
 Azerbaijan introducing special quarantine regime
According to the headquarters, Azerbaijan has confirmed...
 Armenia Embassy in Georgia issues announcement
The Embassy of Armenia in Georgia will issue additional...
 Armenian court to conduct trials through telecommunication system
Persons participating in a case will have the opportunity to...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos