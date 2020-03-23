Citizen to Armenian PM's wife: Why aren't you wearing a face mask?

While distributing booklets about protection from the coronavirus in Yerevan, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan’s wife, Anna Hakobyan urged a citizen to follow the rules for protection from the coronavirus, in response to which the citizen told her that she does follow the rules and asked why Anna Hakobyan wasn’t wearing a face mask.

In response, Anna Hakobyan said there would be a conversation about this.

Anna Hakobyan also entered a pharmacy and produce stores to distribute booklets.

She also gave a booklet to a store clerk who told her that there is no trade, and in response, Anna Hakobyan said in this situation, no matter how strange it sounds, it’s good that there are no customers.