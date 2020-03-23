Armenian court to conduct trials through telecommunication system

The Civil Court of Appeal of Armenia informs that, due to the coronavirus situation, the Civil Court of Appeal has made decisions to examine appeals through written procedure under several cases.

Under certain cases, the Civil Court of Appeal has decided to examine appeals through trials.

Accepting as a basis Article 145 of the Civil Procedure Code of Armenia, to ensure the right of persons participating in a case to a fair trial, a courtroom of the Civil Court of Appeal has been furnished with an audio-visual telecommunication system that will help ensure attendance of persons participating in the case in the trial.

Persons participating in a case will have the opportunity to submit a motion to participate in a trial through the application of audio-visual telecommunication resources.