Armenia President congratulates Russia FM on 70th anniversary
Armenia President congratulates Russia FM on 70th anniversary
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian yesterday held phone talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, congratulated him on his 70th anniversary and on receiving the high title of Hero of Labor of the Russian Federation, as reported the official website of the President of Armenia.

President Sarkissian conveyed his kind wishes to the foreign minister of the friendly and allied country and highlighted the great contributions that Sergey Lavrov has made and makes to the development of Russian-Armenian strategic ties, as well as high professionalism and weighty role in global politics and diplomacy.

Armen Sarkissian is linked to Sergey Lavrov by not only the current official ties, but also the long-time professional and friendly ties.

President Sarkissian also wished Sergey Lavrov good health and success.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
