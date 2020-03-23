News
Azerbaijan introducing special quarantine regime
Azerbaijan introducing special quarantine regime
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Azerbaijan will introduce a special quarantine regime for the coronavirus on Tuesday, and this will prohibit more than ten people from being on the streets and will mean that people over 65 have to stay at home, reports RIA Novosti, citing the operational headquarters adjunct to the Government of Azerbaijan.

According to the headquarters, Azerbaijan has confirmed 72 cases of coronavirus, of which 7 were detected today. Overall, 10 people have recovered, one has died, 61 people are under treatment. One of the infected is a citizen of the Russian Federation.
