News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 24
USD
495.01
EUR
528.77
RUB
6.13
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.01
EUR
528.77
RUB
6.13
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Embassy in Georgia issues announcement
Armenia Embassy in Georgia issues announcement
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

The Embassy of Armenia in Georgia has issued an announcement, which reads as follows:

“On citizens of Armenia in Georgia and wishing to return to Armenia

As the Embassy of Armenia in Georgia had already reported, currently, the movement of citizens to the Sadakhlo checkpoint is restricted since a strict quarantine regime has been set in Marneuli and Bolnisi (the restriction doesn’t concern truck drivers).

Citizens of Armenia who wish to depart from Georgia to Armenia need to send their data (name, last name, phone number, date of birth, state license number) in a letter to the Facebook page of the Embassy of Armenia in Georgia or to the Embassy’s e-mail address ([email protected]) by March 24 (12:00).

The Embassy of Armenia in Georgia will issue additional announcements on the hour of departure to Armenia and the place for the Armenians of Georgia to gather.

Please follow the Facebook page of the Embassy of Armenia in Georgia.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
PM: Armenia has confirmed 41 new cases of coronavirus
Armenia had 194 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and...
 Armenia PM making a statement
The country is in a state of...
 Armenia Commandant bans activities of economic operators until end of state of emergency
The ban particularly concerns trade centers, except for those...
 Azerbaijan introducing special quarantine regime
According to the headquarters, Azerbaijan has confirmed...
 Armenian court to conduct trials through telecommunication system
Persons participating in a case will have the opportunity to...
 Outdoor concert for those suspected of having coronavirus in Dilijan (VIDEO)
Today, an outdoor concert was organized in the yard next to...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos