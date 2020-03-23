Armenia Embassy in Georgia issues announcement

The Embassy of Armenia in Georgia has issued an announcement, which reads as follows:

“On citizens of Armenia in Georgia and wishing to return to Armenia

As the Embassy of Armenia in Georgia had already reported, currently, the movement of citizens to the Sadakhlo checkpoint is restricted since a strict quarantine regime has been set in Marneuli and Bolnisi (the restriction doesn’t concern truck drivers).

Citizens of Armenia who wish to depart from Georgia to Armenia need to send their data (name, last name, phone number, date of birth, state license number) in a letter to the Facebook page of the Embassy of Armenia in Georgia or to the Embassy’s e-mail address ([email protected]) by March 24 (12:00).

The Embassy of Armenia in Georgia will issue additional announcements on the hour of departure to Armenia and the place for the Armenians of Georgia to gather.

Please follow the Facebook page of the Embassy of Armenia in Georgia.”