Newspaper: Artsakh ready for elections
Newspaper: Artsakh ready for elections
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Large preparations and corresponding processes are being carried out throughout Artsakh ahead of the elections, Past daily of Armenia reported.

The Central Election Commission of Artsakh, in cooperation with the health ministry, is conducting complex activities to prevent possible health threats on election day.

Artsakh health ministry has already informed that no coronavirus cases have been registered so far and everything is under control.

According to the information coming from Artsakh, large-scale work is being done to strengthen control in the country.
This text available in   Հայերեն
