The number of cases of coronavirus in the US is over 41 thousand, having increased by almost 8.5 thousand per day, Interfax reported.

A total of 41,337 cases of the disease, as well as 508 deaths, have been confirmed. And only 187 people have recovered.

According to doctors, the virus affects not only the elderly. For example, over 40% of people from Maryland who has coronavirus are people aged from 18 to 54.