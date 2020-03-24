Armenian investigators disclose tax evasion case

YEREVAN. – Two senior police officials have been charged for abuse of power and illegal participation in entrepreneurial activity, Armenia’s special investigation service reported.

Police officers restricted competition between two private companies that are able to supply vehicle registration plates causing a damage to the state.

One of the share holders of the company supplying police with vehicle registration plates received around $3.3 million from 2011 to 2019, and the amount was not mentioned in any tax registration forms.

During this period, A.V. did not pay 731,241,054 drams in taxes. The overall damage to the state together with the fine made 1,528,073,858 drams (more than $3 million). A.V. faces tax evasion charges.