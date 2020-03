STEPANAKERT. – The foreign ministry of Artsakh dismissed Azerbaijani media reports that the Artsakh units a sabotage infiltration attempt and left a body in the neutral zone.

“The Artsakh Defense Army units adhere to ceasefire. Moreover, relatively calm situation preserves at the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

We call on Azerbaijani side to refrain from artificially aggravating the situation and to avoid further escalation,” the statement reads.