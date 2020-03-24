Artsakh President convenes enlarged consultation: Fight against coronavirus is on agenda

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan convened an enlarged consultation on Tuesday with heads of the republic’s state structures, regional administrations and mayor of Stepanakert.

The work carried out by the bodies coordinating the fight against the novel coronavirus was discussed at the consultation.

The leader underscored the necessity of constant monitoring of the epidemiological situation in the republic, prompt implementation of all preventive and organizational measures against the spread of the infection.

Bako Sahakyan noted the significance of following the rules of coronavirus prevention by the population, which in turn will serve as a basis for conjointly avoiding negative developments in Artsakh.

The President gave assignments to the attendees for systemized and efficient solutions of the issues under discussion.

Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan, Security Council Secretary Arshavir Gharamyan and other officials participated in the consultation.