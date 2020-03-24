News
Armenia PM sending Security Council Secretary on business trip to Artsakh
Armenia PM sending Security Council Secretary on business trip to Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is sending Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan on a business trip to Artsakh.

The Prime Minister’s decision states that from March 24 to 25, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan will be sent on a business trip to the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), particularly the city of Stepanakert, that the expenses per diem and night stay will be covered at the expense of the funds envisaged for internal business trips under the 2020 State Budget of Armenia and that Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan will be assigned to submit to the Prime Minister of Armenia a report on the results of his business trip to the Republic of Artsakh within three days upon his return.
This text available in   Հայերեն
