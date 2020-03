An emergency G20 summit on coronavirus will be held on March 26, said Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Russia has received an invitation and is preparing to participate, he added.

The summit will now take place remotely. The initiator was Saudi Arabia.

The World Health Organization on March 11 announced an outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic. According to the WHO, about 330 thousand people tested positive. The death toll has reached 14.5 thousand.