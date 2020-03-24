News
Armenia National Security Service: Yerevan ex-mayor used official position, misappropriated property
Armenia National Security Service: Yerevan ex-mayor used official position, misappropriated property
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The National Security Service of Armenia has issued a statement on the ex-head of a district of Yerevan and later ex-mayor of Yerevan who, based on personal interest, used official position contrary to the interests of service and misappropriated immovable property (kindergarten in Yerevan) in particularly large amounts.

According to the information of Armenian News-NEWS.am, the specified official is Gagik Beglaryan.

In relation to the cases of prima facie crimes, the official has been engaged as an accused-on-trial in the case instituted by the National Security Service and, taking into consideration the fact that he has left the territory of Armenia, a search has been declared against him, and the court has selected arrest as a pre-trial measure.

The preliminary investigation continues, and data regarding the alienation and misappropriation of 27 immovable properties have also been obtained.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
