China’s Hubei province to relax travel restrictions

China’s Hubei province, where coronavirus pandemic started, is due to begin relaxing travel restrictions starting March 25.
However, other regions will toughen control amid increase in new coronavirus cases.
The restrictions on travel will be banned in Wuhan, a city where the virus emerged. However, China is restricting control and quarantine measures in big cities in fear of importing infection from other countries.
China registered new 78 coronavirus cases on Monday, and 74 of the cases were imported from other states