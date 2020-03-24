4 servicemen of NATO’s mission in Afghanistan test positive for COVID 19

Four servicemen of NATO’s Resolute Support mission tested positive for coronavirus, the mission tweeted.
“Four service members have tested positive for COVID19. We are closely monitoring & adjusting so we can protect our force— while protecting the national interests of #NATO Allies and partners here in Afghanistan,” the statement says.
There are approximately 1,500 servicemen and civilians living in screening facilities as a preventive measures. Thirty-eight Resolute Support personnel exhibiting flu-like symptoms are in self-isolation and receiving medical care.