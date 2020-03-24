News
4 servicemen of NATO’s mission in Afghanistan test positive for COVID 19
4 servicemen of NATO’s mission in Afghanistan test positive for COVID 19
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Four servicemen of NATO’s Resolute Support mission tested positive for coronavirus, the mission tweeted.

“Four service members have tested positive for COVID19. We are closely monitoring & adjusting so we can protect our force— while protecting the national interests of #NATO Allies and partners here in Afghanistan,” the statement says.

There are approximately 1,500 servicemen and civilians living in screening facilities as a preventive measures. Thirty-eight Resolute Support personnel exhibiting flu-like symptoms are in self-isolation and receiving medical care.  
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
