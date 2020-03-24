Armenian minister: Introduction of distance learning system inspired students

The introduction of distance learning systems in Armenia has inspired students, the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arayik Harutyunyan said on Tuesday at the Armenian parliament.

According to him, the department headed by him was able to provide appropriate platforms and establish cooperation for organizing distance learning.

“The introduction of distance learning system does not cause problems from a technological point of view. As for the technical equipment of teachers and students, those who don’t have the appropriate equipment at home will be given school computer equipment for temporary use,” he said.

As for universities, the corresponding cooperation with the rectors was established even before the introduction of the state of emergency in the republic, and distance learning is quite successful.

Armenian government has declared a state of emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic up to April 14, 2020. The first case of coronavirus in Armenia was recorded on March 1.