Wednesday
March 25
Armenian Deputy Minister says Nuclear Power Station faced some problems
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Armenian nuclear power plant has faced some problems related to the 110 % guarantees requirements for the services provided, Armenian Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Hakob Vardanyan said on Tuesday at the parliament

According to him, the requirements come from foreign companies working at the station.

The deputy minister noted the Armenian nuclear power plant will be stopped for another scheduled repair. He noted in connection with the problem that had arisen, discussions were held in the government, during which mechanisms for resolving the issue were presented. 

A draft decision of the government is also being prepared, he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
