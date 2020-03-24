Armenia 2nd President's attorney applies to Ombudsman and Supreme Judicial Council

As posted on the Facebook page of the attorneys of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, Kocharyan’s attorney Aram Vardevanyan has applied to Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan and President of the Supreme Judicial Council Ruben Vardazaryan with his and the other attorneys’ statement which reads as follows:

“The attorney has been informed that the applications have been received by the staffs of the relevant bodies. Both applications concern the situation in regard to examination of the motion filed with Judge Anna Danibekyan of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction to release Robert Kocharyan through personal pledge.

In the application addressed to the Human Rights Defender, Vardevanyan stated that the situation regarding the filed motion is another manifestation of violation of Robert Kocharyan’s rights, and in the application addressed to the Supreme Judicial Council, Vardevanyan recorded the systemic issue. Vardevanyan contacted the staff of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction again today and was told that Judge Anna Danibekyan is ill and the court has no other information.

The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction has refused to inscribe the motion for replacing Robert Kocharyan’s arrest with personal pledge to another judge.