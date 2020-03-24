Armenia President signs laws setting punishment for violating state of emergency requirements

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today signed the laws on making supplements to the Criminal Code of Armenia and on making an amendment and supplements to the Administrative Offenses Code of Armenia.

The laws are aimed at increasing effectiveness of the measures being taken during the state of emergency in Armenia.

Preventive measures are required, and every person needs to take those measures unconditionally and responsibly.

It is also necessary for all relevant authorities, including law-enforcement authorities to have a high sense of responsibility when enforcing laws.

When setting the rules for isolation and self-isolation, even in a state of emergency, it is necessary to be generous and show an individual approach towards people with serious health issues, during family troubles and other exceptional cases.

What is also important is the substantiated and proportionate application of restrictions prescribed for the media by law.