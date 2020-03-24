News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 25
USD
495.43
EUR
537.49
RUB
6.29
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.43
EUR
537.49
RUB
6.29
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia President signs laws setting punishment for violating state of emergency requirements
Armenia President signs laws setting punishment for violating state of emergency requirements
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today signed the laws on making supplements to the Criminal Code of Armenia and on making an amendment and supplements to the Administrative Offenses Code of Armenia.

The laws are aimed at increasing effectiveness of the measures being taken during the state of emergency in Armenia.

Preventive measures are required, and every person needs to take those measures unconditionally and responsibly.

It is also necessary for all relevant authorities, including law-enforcement authorities to have a high sense of responsibility when enforcing laws.

When setting the rules for isolation and self-isolation, even in a state of emergency, it is necessary to be generous and show an individual approach towards people with serious health issues, during family troubles and other exceptional cases.

What is also important is the substantiated and proportionate application of restrictions prescribed for the media by law.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Number of people infected with coronavirus rises by 343 in one day in Turkey
On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the...
 Armenia's Shirak Province governor on interregional transportation during state of emergency
The regional governor posted a video in which...
 Media Advocate Initiative monitors work of Commandant's Office with Armenian media
Today, Spokesperson of the Prime Minister Mane Gevorgyan announced...
 Armenia National Security Service issues statement
The National Security Service of Armenia today issued a...
 14 recovered from coronavirus in Armenia
Another two citizens under treatment at the...
 Armenia Deputy PM, Commandant decides to restrict activities of public administration bodies
This decision shall enter into force from the moment of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos