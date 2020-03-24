News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 25
USD
495.43
EUR
537.49
RUB
6.29
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.43
EUR
537.49
RUB
6.29
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
PM on coronavirus, world economy and Armenia's opportunity
PM on coronavirus, world economy and Armenia's opportunity
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


The International Monetary Fund has already stated that the year 2020 will be a year of decline for world economy. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated in his address today.

“Based on certain evaluations, the decline will be deeper than the decline recorded during the economic crisis in 2008-09. The forecasts for Armenia are currently positive, but it’s clear that Armenia is going to lose the pace of growth that it had in 2019.

However, the Armenian government views this as a new opportunity to change Armenia’s position in world economy.

There is going to be a $3 trillion-dollar drop of the global GDP, meaning there will be that many free spots in the global market. Starting today, Armenia needs to be disposed to have at least the $30 billion-dollar sector in the course of the next five years.”

Pashinyan emphasized that Armenia didn’t and doesn’t have a deficit of food during the pandemic, unlike many developed countries.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Number of people infected with coronavirus rises by 343 in one day in Turkey
On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the...
 Armenia's Shirak Province governor on interregional transportation during state of emergency
The regional governor posted a video in which...
 Media Advocate Initiative monitors work of Commandant's Office with Armenian media
Today, Spokesperson of the Prime Minister Mane Gevorgyan announced...
 Armenia National Security Service issues statement
The National Security Service of Armenia today issued a...
 14 recovered from coronavirus in Armenia
Another two citizens under treatment at the...
 Armenia Deputy PM, Commandant decides to restrict activities of public administration bodies
This decision shall enter into force from the moment of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos