News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 25
USD
495.43
EUR
537.49
RUB
6.29
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.43
EUR
537.49
RUB
6.29
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Deputy PM: Citizens must show passport when going to workplace
Armenia Deputy PM: Citizens must show passport when going to workplace
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


Those who have the right to go to the workplace, will definitely have the opportunity to go, but we ask them to have a passport or other identification document with them. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant Tigran Avinyan declared live on Facebook today, touching upon the tough restrictions that have been set for movement until March 31.

“There also has to be a blank stating the person’s destination, the hour at which the person is going, the address of the place, the name and purpose and the expected hour of return,” Avinyan said.

According to him, there will also be an opportunity to visit trade outlets and medical institutions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Number of people infected with coronavirus rises by 343 in one day in Turkey
On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the...
 Armenia's Shirak Province governor on interregional transportation during state of emergency
The regional governor posted a video in which...
 Media Advocate Initiative monitors work of Commandant's Office with Armenian media
Today, Spokesperson of the Prime Minister Mane Gevorgyan announced...
 Armenia National Security Service issues statement
The National Security Service of Armenia today issued a...
 14 recovered from coronavirus in Armenia
Another two citizens under treatment at the...
 Armenia Deputy PM, Commandant decides to restrict activities of public administration bodies
This decision shall enter into force from the moment of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos