Armenia Deputy PM: Citizens must show passport when going to workplace

Those who have the right to go to the workplace, will definitely have the opportunity to go, but we ask them to have a passport or other identification document with them. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant Tigran Avinyan declared live on Facebook today, touching upon the tough restrictions that have been set for movement until March 31.
“There also has to be a blank stating the person’s destination, the hour at which the person is going, the address of the place, the name and purpose and the expected hour of return,” Avinyan said.
According to him, there will also be an opportunity to visit trade outlets and medical institutions.