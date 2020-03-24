News
Armenia Deputy PM, Commandant signs decision on restricting movement in country
Armenia Deputy PM, Commandant signs decision on restricting movement in country
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant in the state of emergency Tigran Avinyan has signed a decision on restricting the movement of persons in the whole territory of the Republic of Armenia, as reported on the official website of the Government of Armenia.

Based on the decision, until March 31, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. the right of persons to move freely in the whole territory of the Republic of Armenia shall be restricted and compulsory self-isolation of persons shall be set in their permanent residence or another place of their preference. Persons going to and returning from the workplace; visiting trade facilities, pharmacies, agricultural product markets, hospitals and other medical institutions and funerals; doing exercise or biking shall have a paper stating the name and last name of the person and the address and purpose of visit and an identification document. In prescribed cases, transport of maximum two persons (including driver) shall be allowed. The decision shall enter into force on March 24, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
