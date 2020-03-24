News
Armenia National Security Service issues statement
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The National Security Service of Armenia today issued a statement on the coronavirus which particularly reads as follows:

“Taking into consideration the risk of spread of the CORONAVIRUS in Armenia and due to the need to limit contacts, within the scope of the measures preventing the spread of the virus, the central and territorial subdivisions of the National Security Service of Armenia are temporarily terminating the process of accepting applications, inquiries, complaints, reports and other documents by hand (on paper) from citizens, non-governmental and other organizations.

WE URGE YOU to send all documents addressed to the National Security Service of Armenia to the Unified Portal for Online Requests (e-request.am) or to [email protected], [email protected] and the Service’s official Facebook page (http://www.facebook.com/www.sns.am/?ref=bookmarks).”
