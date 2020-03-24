14 recovered from coronavirus in Armenia

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Healthcare of Armenia Alina Nikoghosyan posted the following on her Facebook page:

“Fourteen citizens have recovered, of which twelve were the citizens who were isolated. They had tested positive for coronavirus, but had no complaints and weren’t hospitalized. The other two were citizens under treatment at the Infection Hospital (already announced today).

Another two citizens under treatment at the infection hospital tested negative for coronavirus, and they will also be checked out of the hospital tomorrow after repeating the test and receiving a negative result.

Overall, 88 citizens are no longer isolated (37 were isolated in their respective buildings (already announced today), and 51 were isolated in special places.”