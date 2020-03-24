Armenia Deputy PM, Commandant on restrictions on movement entering into force at 11:59 p.m. today

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant Tigran Avinyan wrote the following on his Facebook page:
“Dear compatriots,
As you already know, the restrictions on movement in the territory of the Republic of Armenia shall enter into force today starting at 11:59 p.m.
I urge you to leave the house only if it is extremely necessary.
If you have left the house, you must have an identification document and a completed form shown in the picture.
I would like to emphasize that you don’t have to print the form and can simply fill out the information in pen and sign it.”