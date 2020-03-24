Number of people infected with coronavirus rises by 343 in one day in Turkey

Armenia's Shirak Province governor on interregional transportation during state of emergency

Media Advocate Initiative monitors work of Commandant's Office with Armenian media

Armenia National Security Service issues statement

14 recovered from coronavirus in Armenia

Armenia Deputy PM, Commandant decides to restrict activities of public administration bodies

Armenian human rights activist calls on Artsakh to postpone elections

Armenia Deputy PM, Commandant on restrictions on movement entering into force at 11:59 p.m. today

Armenia Commandant on reasons for setting restrictions for a week

Armenia ex-justice minister makes suggestion to Commandant's Office

Form for Armenian citizens to fill out before leaving house presented

Armenia Deputy PM, Commandant signs decision on restricting movement in country

Armenia Deputy PM: Citizens must show passport when going to workplace

Armenia official: Citizens can't leave home without an application form

Artsakh army commander receives Armenia Security Council Secretary

Armenia PM gives citizens advice to take during isolation

4 coronavirus patients recover in Armenia, discharged from hospital

PM on coronavirus, world economy and Armenia's opportunity

Armenia PM: Coronavirus cases recorded in Yerevan and certain provinces

Armenia PM: Citizens must explain where they're going and have identification document

Artsakh supports UN Secretary-General’s call for ceasefire

Armenia has 249 coronavirus cases, ex-minister declared wanted, 24.03.20 digest

Armenian army's general staff chief assigns to tighten measures against coronavirus penetration

3 people quarantined in Artsakh

Armenia PM: Goal is to prevent overcrowdedness in hospitals

US reduces Afghan aid by $1 billion

Armenian state commission for economic competition protection chairman on prices of fruits and vegetables

4 servicemen of NATO’s mission in Afghanistan test positive for COVID 19

Armenian state commission for economic competition protection: No lack of first necessity items

China’s Hubei province to relax travel restrictions

Armenia 2nd President's attorney applies to Ombudsman and Supreme Judicial Council

Armenia President signs laws setting punishment for violating state of emergency requirements

ARF-D member refers to people suspecting party of being opposition as immature

Karabakh President receives Armenia Security Council Secretary

US may become next center of coronavirus pandemic, WHO says

Hrazdan mayor reports a coronavirus case

Armenian Deputy Minister says Nuclear Power Station faced some problems

Bright Armenia proposes to expand list of beneficiaries of financial mediators

ARF Dashnaktsutyun submits proposals on state of emergency

Armenia National Security Service: Yerevan ex-mayor used official position, misappropriated property

Armenian minister: Introduction of distance learning system inspired students

Turkish health minister reports number of coronavirus cases

Elon Musk donates ventilators to California to help treat coronavirus patients

Iran extends leave for prisoners until April 19 due to coronavirus

Armenia Commandant for state of emergency gives new assignments

Armenian official: No information about change of unemployment indicators yet

G20 summit on coronavirus to be held on March 26

Armenian ex-president's lawyer motions to change hearing date

Tashir Charitable Foundation gears AMD 100,000,000 towards fight against coronavirus

Iranian President speaks about reduction of COVID-19 deaths

Armenia PM sending Security Council Secretary on business trip to Artsakh

Armenia ex-minister declared wanted, pre-trial measure selected

Aeroflot reduces number of flights to Yerevan

Armenia President holds phone talks with Emir of Qatar

Head of Bright Armenia faction, China Ambassador discuss prevention of coronavirus

US Secretary of State meets Taliban representative in Doha

Ex-president's lawyer: Armenian judges are under enormous pressure

Armenia introduces strict regime for 7 days because of coronavirus

Artsakh defense army dismisses Azerbaijani media reports

FM to Guterres’ call: Armenia fully supports to appeal for global ceasefire

Armenia ex-president’s attorney concerned for risk of his client getting infected with coronavirus

Artsakh President convenes enlarged consultation: Fight against coronavirus is on agenda

Armenian investigators disclose tax evasion case

Bloomberg columnist: Saudi Arabia faces ‘an unthinkable balance-of-payments crisis’

Armenia ex-president’s lawyer appeals against inaction of trial court

Armenian official: Employer can dismiss coronavirus infected employee after 140 days

Coronavirus cases in US exceed 41 thousand

Heritage Foundation: Armenia needs to improve judicial effectiveness to have freer economy

Armenian State Revenue Committee softens requirements for NGOs over information on their whereabouts

US plans to allocate $ 16 million as an aid to Armenia for 2021

Armenian parliament discusses extension of duty on import of Iranian cement

Armenian ministry of emergency situations receives 233 calls on coronavirus in a week

Armenia’s PM to address the nation tonight

Anti-epidemiological measures continue in Artsakh Defense Army

World oil prices are rising

Armenian parliament continues regular session: 25 issues on the agenda

Armenian soldier dies in Idlib

Newspaper: State of emergency in Armenia may be extended by 30 days

Newspaper: Artsakh ready for elections

Armenia closes cafes and restaurants