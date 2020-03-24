Armenia Deputy PM, Commandant decides to restrict activities of public administration bodies

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant Tigran Avinyan, based on the government decision, until March 31, 2020 at 11:59 p.m., decided:

1. To set the following restrictions on the activities of public administration bodies:

(1) carry out the activities of all public administration bodies of Armenia remotely or online;

(2) prohibit the entry of employees in administrative buildings of all public administration bodies, if there is no instruction from the head of the body regarding particular employees;

(3) temporarily terminate the activities of service offices of public administration and local self-government bodies, and in case of impossibility, restrict their activities;

(4) to respond to the immediate needs of citizens, publish the phone numbers, websites, e-mail addresses and other contacts of public administration and local self-government bodies.

This decision shall enter into force from the moment of promulgation.