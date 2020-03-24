News
Armenia Deputy PM, Commandant decides to restrict activities of public administration bodies
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant Tigran Avinyan, based on the government decision, until March 31, 2020 at 11:59 p.m., decided:

1. To set the following restrictions on the activities of public administration bodies:

(1) carry out the activities of all public administration bodies of Armenia remotely or online;

(2) prohibit the entry of employees in administrative buildings of all public administration bodies, if there is no instruction from the head of the body regarding particular employees;

(3) temporarily terminate the activities of service offices of public administration and local self-government bodies, and in case of impossibility, restrict their activities;

(4) to respond to the immediate needs of citizens, publish the phone numbers, websites, e-mail addresses and other contacts of public administration and local self-government bodies.

This decision shall enter into force from the moment of promulgation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
