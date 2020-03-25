News
Number of people infected with coronavirus rises by 343 in one day in Turkey
Number of people infected with coronavirus rises by 343 in one day in Turkey
Region:Turkey
Theme: Society

Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca has announced that the number of people infected with coronavirus rose from 1,529 to 1,872 and the number of deaths rose from 37 to 44 in one day, reports RIA Novosti.

“There have been 3,952 tests in the past 24 hours, and out of those 3,952, 343 people have tested positive for coronavirus. Seven people have died,” Koca tweeted.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus a pandemic. Based on the latest statistics of the WHO, 330,000 people are infected and more than 14,500 have died.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
