Newspaper: Relevant structures study and ‘inventory' property of Armenian 'exes'

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan while speaking about holding ex-authorities accountable, publicly announced the names, advising them to voluntarily return the loot from the state and return everything to the state treasury.

His remarks came earlier during the campaign for the referendum on the constitutional amendments of the YES headquarters, Past daily reported.

According to the newspaper, the relevant structures study and inventory the property of exes.

“We have information that the authorities will apply these ‘regulations’ within the recently adopted law on the acquisition of illegal property,” the source said.