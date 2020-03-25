News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 25
USD
495.93
EUR
537.74
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.93
EUR
537.74
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Newspaper: Relevant structures study and ‘inventory' property of Armenian 'exes'
Newspaper: Relevant structures study and ‘inventory' property of Armenian 'exes'
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan while speaking about holding ex-authorities accountable, publicly announced the names, advising them to voluntarily return the loot from the state and return everything to the state treasury.

His remarks came earlier during the campaign for the referendum on the constitutional amendments of the YES headquarters, Past daily reported.

According to the newspaper, the relevant structures study and inventory the property of exes. 

“We have information that the authorities will apply these ‘regulations’ within the recently adopted law on the acquisition of illegal property,” the source said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia National Security Service: Yerevan ex-mayor used official position, misappropriated property
In relation to the cases of prima facie crimes, the official has...
 Newspaper: State of emergency in Armenia may be extended by 30 days
Article 5 of the effective periods of emergency state…
Venice Commission publishes recommendations to Armenia’s law on parties
OSCE/ODIHR and the Venice Commission welcome many of the proposals in the draft amendments...
 Newspaper: Armenia ex-attorney general comments on case of Vahagn Harutyunyan
The former head of the March 1, 2008 case investigation team…
 Newspaper: Election passions running high in Artsakh
They are convinced there that the presidential election will not end in the first round…
 Newspaper: April 2016 war inquiry committee of Armenia parliament to go to Karabakh?
To get “first-hand” information...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos