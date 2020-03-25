News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 25
USD
495.93
EUR
537.74
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.93
EUR
537.74
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
New Zealand declares state of national emergency amid coronavirus pandemic
New Zealand declares state of national emergency amid coronavirus pandemic
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

The authorities of New Zealand declared a state of emergency because of the rapidly rising numbers of coronavirus cases, PM Jacinda Ardern said in a statement.

“Today we put in place our country’s second ever State of National Emergency as we fight a global pandemic, save New Zealanders’ lives and prevent the very worst that we’ve seen around the world from happening here,” she said.

“Failure of anyone to play their part in coming days will put the lives of others at risk, and there will be no tolerance for that,” PM added.

The government decided to declare a state of national emergency after the number of cases reached 205.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Coronavirus patients having mild symptoms will be treated at home, Armenian minister says
“They will be isolated in hotels or at home...
 Jelena Milosevic to President: Armenia to receive several artificial respiration devices
In the situation created as a result of the spread of the...
 Another 2 patients recover from coronavirus in Armenia
Eighteen people have recovered from coronavirus...
 Armenian education ministry has summed up results of first week of distance learning
According to Harutyunyan, based on the information received...
 PM: There is nobody working per diem in Armenia
For the past year-and-a-half, we have been asking people to...
 Angela Merkel is well, her spokesperson says
“She is doing her work, as I said previously, from home...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos