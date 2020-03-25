Yonhap: Over 40% of coronavirus infected in South Korea recovered

The number of coronavirus cases in South Korea has reached 9,137, while 3,730 (40.8%) of people recovered and were discharged from hospitals, Yonhap reported.

Doctors suggest that soon hundreds of recovered patients will leave medical facilities daily. According to them, 80% of those infected suffer from mild symptoms and do not require intensive treatment.

Yonhap agency notes that the mortality rate on Tuesday in South Korea is at a rather low level - 1.38% of all infected, which is lower than the world average of 4.9% published by the World Health Organization. The death toll in South Korea has reached 127.