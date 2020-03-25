News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 25
USD
495.93
EUR
537.74
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.93
EUR
537.74
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian opposition party’s legislative initiative not approved
Armenian opposition party’s legislative initiative not approved
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian MPs did not approve the amendments to the law on local self-government. The amendments were supported by 36 MPs and 77 were opposed.

The draft law submitted to the parliament would allow the deputy from the Bright Armenia party Ani Samsonyan, to expand the powers of the councils of elders of various communities of the republic.

This bill proposed to authorize the councils of elders of various communities to approve donations by their decision, but only if the donor is a community, and the donation cost is 1000 times the minimum wage in the republic, after which only a donation agreement can be considered concluded, and the gift itself is accepted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos