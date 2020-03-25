Armenian opposition party’s legislative initiative not approved

Armenian MPs did not approve the amendments to the law on local self-government. The amendments were supported by 36 MPs and 77 were opposed.
The draft law submitted to the parliament would allow the deputy from the Bright Armenia party Ani Samsonyan, to expand the powers of the councils of elders of various communities of the republic.
This bill proposed to authorize the councils of elders of various communities to approve donations by their decision, but only if the donor is a community, and the donation cost is 1000 times the minimum wage in the republic, after which only a donation agreement can be considered concluded, and the gift itself is accepted.