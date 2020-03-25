Armenia Deputy Police Chief: BMPs in Yerevan not violating citizens' rights

During a briefing today, Deputy Chief of Police of Armenia Hayk Mhryan said the aim of police troops is to fully meet the Commandant’s requirements and that the Police of Armenia hope to meet them.

According to him, there are police units that are responding to not only the coronavirus situation, but also all situations.

He also affirmed that there are BMPs deployed in Yerevan. “This is a professional approach, and nobody’s rights are violated,” Mhryan declared. According to him, police troops are also engaged in the efforts.