News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 25
USD
495.93
EUR
537.74
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.93
EUR
537.74
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
No coronavirus cases in Armenian jails, justice ministry says
No coronavirus cases in Armenian jails, justice ministry says
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – The situation over coronavirus in Armenia’s penitentiaries is under control, official from Armenia’s justice ministry Arpine Sargsyan told reporters on Wednesday.

Sargsyan, head of anti-corruption and penitentiary policy department, said they had imposed restrictions and banned meetings and handing over parcels. The preventive measures include sanitization of administrative areas and cells. All have their temperature taken, several coronavirus tests were taken as well, but they all were negative.

Asked what the authorities would do if a coronavirus case is detected, Sargsyan said the person would be isolated if he had symptoms. If a patient tests positive, he would be cured just as other people are.   
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Coronavirus patients having mild symptoms will be treated at home, Armenian minister says
“They will be isolated in hotels or at home...
 Jelena Milosevic to President: Armenia to receive several artificial respiration devices
In the situation created as a result of the spread of the...
 Another 2 patients recover from coronavirus in Armenia
Eighteen people have recovered from coronavirus...
 Armenian education ministry has summed up results of first week of distance learning
According to Harutyunyan, based on the information received...
 PM: There is nobody working per diem in Armenia
For the past year-and-a-half, we have been asking people to...
 Angela Merkel is well, her spokesperson says
“She is doing her work, as I said previously, from home...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos