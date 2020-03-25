No coronavirus cases in Armenian jails, justice ministry says

YEREVAN. – The situation over coronavirus in Armenia’s penitentiaries is under control, official from Armenia’s justice ministry Arpine Sargsyan told reporters on Wednesday.

Sargsyan, head of anti-corruption and penitentiary policy department, said they had imposed restrictions and banned meetings and handing over parcels. The preventive measures include sanitization of administrative areas and cells. All have their temperature taken, several coronavirus tests were taken as well, but they all were negative.

Asked what the authorities would do if a coronavirus case is detected, Sargsyan said the person would be isolated if he had symptoms. If a patient tests positive, he would be cured just as other people are.