Wednesday
March 25
Education expert: Distance learning may cause problems for students and applicants in Armenia
Education expert: Distance learning may cause problems for students and applicants in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, expert on education Serob Khachatryan said distance learning can only serve as a supplement and a necessary measure, but not as the main form of learning since it still can’t replace the organizing of lessons in the real format.

According to him, in Armenia’s case, the problem becomes complicated since teachers lack knowledge and skills in digital teaching technologies and not all schoolchildren use those technologies. He added that distance learning is being piloted and can only be applied to make sure studies continue. “This will have a positive impact on teachers since it will help them be more aware of the fact that it is important for them to gain more knowledge of digital technologies that they can use in case of force-majeure,” he stressed.

As far as applicants are concerned, according to the expert, it is necessary to solve the problem with synchronization of the periods of admission and military call-up so that boys manage to take their exams.

The Government of Armenia has declared a state of emergency that entered into force on March 16 and will end on April 14. During this period, there will be no classes at schools and universities, but most of the schools and universities are making the transition to distance learning.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
