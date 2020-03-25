News
Wednesday
March 25
News
Moody’s has updated its credit opinion on Converse Bank
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Moody’s Investors Service international credit rating agency has published its credit opinion update on Converse Bank on March 25, 2020.

According to Moody’s report, Converse Bank’s baseline credit assessment reflects its solid loss-absorption capacity, underpinned by its good capital buffer and profitability, as well as its stable funding profile and liquidity

It should be mentioned that Moody’s has rated Converse Bank’s long-term local- and foreign-currency deposits B1 with “stable” outlook.

The full report can be accessed at 
