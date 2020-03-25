News
News
Armenian FM discusses prevention of coronavirus during phone talks with his Iranian counterpart
Armenian FM discusses prevention of coronavirus during phone talks with his Iranian counterpart
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone talk on Wednesday with  his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif.

Armenian FM congratulated his Iranian counterpart on Novruz, conveying the solidarity and support of the Armenian people in the fight against coronavirus, MFA press service reported.

Presenting the efforts of the Armenian government to prevent the further spread of coronavirus, the FM attached importance to the international cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, especially the coordination of actions between the neighboring states.

Armenian FM attached importance to the UN Secretary-General's calls for the ceasefire and the review of sanctions in conflict zones.

The two expressed their readiness to take steps to preserve the dynamics of the bilateral agenda, promote trade in the current situation, as well as address issues related to ensuring the return of the two countries' citizens to their homeland.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
