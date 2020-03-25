News
Armenia Ombudsman sends condolence telegram to Croatian counterpart
Armenia Ombudsman sends condolence telegram to Croatian counterpart
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has sent a telegram of condolence to Ombudsman of the Republic of Croatia Lora Vidovic on the occasion of the earthquake that took place in Zagreb.

“I was deeply saddened by the news about the devastating earthquake that took place in Zagreb, left citizens injured and damaged the historical structures of the city.

Accept my deep condolences. I wish the families devastated by the tragic earthquake strength and speedy recovery. At this difficult moment, I wish the people of the Republic of Croatia courage and endurance,” the condolence telegram of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia reads.
