American senators, Trump administration agree on $2 trillion stimulus package

American senators and Trump's administration have agreed on $2 trillion stimulus package that would help in mitigating damage by coronavirus outbreak.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the level of investment could be compared to a wartime. He and Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced the breakthrough on the Senate floor after long talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
Schumer, in turn, described the package as the biggest assistance package in U.S. history.
The package was approved in an effort to stabilize households and businesses that have experienced difficulties because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Mnuncin told reporters that Trump would absolutely sign the bill if it is approved by the Congress.